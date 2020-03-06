Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

ADM stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 51.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

