Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

ARCE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

