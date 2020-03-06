Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

