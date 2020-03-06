Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$10.36 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

