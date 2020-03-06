Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

