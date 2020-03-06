Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.64

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.64 and traded as high as $111.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 11,509 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.67.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

