AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

