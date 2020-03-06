AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

