Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $57,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

