AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $17.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $16.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $23.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $67.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $26.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $73.97 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,029.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $924.25 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,080.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,128.00.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

