B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finjan in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Finjan stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.25. Finjan has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Finjan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Finjan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.