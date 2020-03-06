B. Riley Comments on PC Tel Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PC Tel in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is -95.65%.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

