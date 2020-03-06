B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $262,552.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $262,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $779,019.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $23.36 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

