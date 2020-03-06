B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 156,542 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. AXA acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

