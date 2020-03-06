B. Riley Weighs in on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth $10,288,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.