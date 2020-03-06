B. Riley Weighs in on Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%.

RNGR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.73. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

