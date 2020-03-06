Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €108.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.60 ($119.30).

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €96.50 ($112.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 12-month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.91.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

