Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €5.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.72 ($7.81).

DEZ stock opened at €3.83 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. Deutz has a 52-week low of €4.08 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.28.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

