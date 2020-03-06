Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Sells $1,286,832.00 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BMI stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,998,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $38,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.