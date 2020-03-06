BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.08

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.08 and traded as high as $31.51. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 298,713 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.