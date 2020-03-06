Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,554,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.98.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

