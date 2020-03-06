BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 124284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

