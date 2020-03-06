Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.60 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €21.60 ($25.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.39 ($30.68).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.94.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.