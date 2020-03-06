Barclays Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.59.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.