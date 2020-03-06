Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) Insider Calum Thomson Acquires 1,308 Shares

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) insider Calum Thomson purchased 1,308 shares of Baring Emerging Europe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.80 ($13,076.56).

Shares of BEE stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 875.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 848.12. Baring Emerging Europe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.98 ($12.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

