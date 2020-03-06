Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 16.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) traded up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67, 421,053 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 389,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

