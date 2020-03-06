Barrington Research Comments on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lawson Products in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Lawson Products has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.