Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.76 ($75.31).

ETR:BAS opened at €52.16 ($60.65) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

