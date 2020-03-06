Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.82 ($75.38).

Basf stock opened at €53.32 ($62.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.48.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

