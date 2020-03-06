Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAMXF. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

