Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8,134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

