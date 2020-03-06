Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €94.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.94 ($122.02).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €99.46 ($115.65) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.04.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

