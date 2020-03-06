Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €82.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

FRA BAYN opened at €66.33 ($77.13) on Monday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.61 and a 200-day moving average of €69.74.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

