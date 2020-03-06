Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

