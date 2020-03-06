BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 8 0 3.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.49%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 46.77% 5.37% 4.93% CHF Solutions -328.69% -214.79% -158.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $19.74 million 14.56 $3.27 million $0.14 100.36 CHF Solutions $5.51 million 0.37 -$17.03 million ($9.30) -0.05

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. CHF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats CHF Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. The company offers CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing; and HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 to cryopreserve stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including cell and gene therapy companies, research institutions, hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, cell therapy contract manufacturing organizations, contract development manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

