BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen Purchases 15,000 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BJRI opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $13,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

