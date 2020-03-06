BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $14.27 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

