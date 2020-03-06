BMO Capital Markets Cuts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets to in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.52.

MRVL stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 231,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,446,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

