BMO Capital Markets Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.53.

AX.UN stock opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.14.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

