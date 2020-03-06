Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $433.85. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

