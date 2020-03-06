Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.70 million, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.