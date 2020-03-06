Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

