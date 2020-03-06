BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as low as $70.67 and last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

