Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $44.72 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Booking in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will earn $44.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $47.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at $25.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $98.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,647.44 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,592.45 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,901.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,959.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

