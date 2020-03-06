Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 3,000 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.10 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

