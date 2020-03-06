botXcoin Market Capitalization Hits $81.80 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $81.80 million and $421,510.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

