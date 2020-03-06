Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $193.97

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $193.97 and traded as high as $212.03. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $209.20, with a volume of 40,537 shares.

BYD.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$209.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

