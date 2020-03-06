BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

BPMP opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.61. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

