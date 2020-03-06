Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHR. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

BHR stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 77,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

