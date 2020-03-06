Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

